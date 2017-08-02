MP helps Little Common Library to celebrate its 15th anniversary

Volunteers from Little Common Community Library were delighted to receive a recent visit from Bexhill MP Huw Merriman MP.

He was able to see the library at work and chatted to committee members and the volunteers on duty.

The MP said: “I was really pleased to visit Little Common Community Library, who are celebrating their 15th Anniversary this year.

“This fantastic community service for Little Common residents is run entirely by volunteers.

“It is a free library which provides a wide, and regularly updated, choice, is something we should all be proud of.

“The library team have a friendly and community-orientated approach which makes visiting the library a pleasure.

As a thank you for everything they do for their community I have invited a small group of the library volunteers to visit me in Parliament where I have also arranged for them to have a special tour of the Parliamentary Archives.”

Little Common Library, is situated within the Little Common Community Centre in Shepherd’s Close.

The Library was founded in 2002 by Percy and Yvonne Pearson when the East Sussex Library Department wanted to close their library branch there and the Little Common Community took it over.

It is run by about 34 Volunteers and is supported by Library Friends who make an annual donation. They are a charity and completely dependent upon the support of the community.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.