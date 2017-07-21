MP impressed by project’s progress

Huw Merriman visited the site of the North Bexhill Access Road and Bexhill Enterprise Park to see first-hand the progress being made.

The town’s MP was given a tour of the site by John Shaw, CEO of Sea Change Sussex, which is managing the regeneration project.

The North Bexhill Access Road will connect Ninfield Road, north of Sidley, to the new Bexhill to Hastings Link Road. It is almost two thirds complete and due to open in Spring 2018.

Work has already started on a new office development which will sit alongside the Glovers House block, which was successfully leased on its completion in December 2015 to Park Holidays. This new employment space, provisionally named High Weald House, will offer quality small and medium offices to businesses.

As well as new offices, the Bexhill Enterprise Park will provide space for manufacturing and industrial enterprise. This will deliver business growth and expansion for Bexhill and create more quality jobs for the area.

Mr Merriman also heard how the plans for much-needed housing are developing and of the interest from a local hotel chain, which feels confident that the Bexhill Enterprise Park is a good place in which to invest.

After the visit, Mr Merriman said: “It was great to see the road already so far advanced and with it, the opening up of new opportunities for business and housing.

“I am confident that the Bexhill Enterprise Park will attract quality businesses to our area providing much needed wider choices of employment. This competition will drive up wages, boost the local economy and really put Bexhill on the map as a place to live and work.

“John Shaw and his team at Sea Change Sussex have worked hard for many years to bring these regeneration opportunities to our town and with it improvements in our road infrastructure. Brilliant progress has already been made and continues at a pace. This project is a great example of good team working with Rother District Council, East Sussex County Council, the South East LEP and Sea Change Sussex.

“All of us share the same vision for Bexhill. I am excited by the regeneration and keen to ensure that everyone in Bexhill benefits from more economic growth.”