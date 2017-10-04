Much loved community centre at the heart of Little Common village

A community centre that has served the village of Little Common for nearly 70 years has had a facelift.

Little Common Community Centre, at Shepherds Close, has smart new toilets and kitchen facilities.

The upgrade cost £6,000 and was funded by local people who use the Community Centre.

Shirley Nash, from the Community Centre, explained: “It costs a lot of money each year to keep the centre going for local people. It is over £5,000 for insurance and licences.”

The community centre was founded in 1945 by a member of the Sainsbury family.

Since then it has gone on to celebrate its Golden anniversary in 1995 and Diamond anniversary in 2005.

The centre provides a base and activities for people of all ages and until recently provided a home for the local nursery.

It has a fully functioning stage, which is used to stage local performances and pantomimes.

The centre also provides a home for Little Common Library.

The Library was founded in 2002 by Percy and Yvonne Pearson, when the Little Common branch library was threatened with closure.

It is run entirely be the community, relying on donations, and holds over 3,500 books with in excess of 600 new titles added each year.

The community centre is used for a wide variety of activities, including keep fit, pilates, Zumba and badminton as well as dog training classes.

The Village Flower Club and Horticultural Society meet there on Friday’s , while well attended bridge and whist sessions are held on Thursdays.

The centre has a ‘quiet room’ which is used for massage and chiropody.

The Centre is holding a fund raising Quiz Night, on Friday October 26 at 6.45. There will be a ploughman’s supper and tea and coffee and its costs £7.50 a person to enter for teams of four.

To book a table call Mary on 01424 842371, or Shirley on 01424 842946.

The centre is also able to hire for anniversary parties, events and meetings, which helps with the running costs.