Museum scoops Izzard book ‘A Bexhill Family Journey’

Bexhill museum has revealed a major scoop, announcing not only the publication of John Izzard’s long-awaited autobiography, Izzard A Bexhill Family Journey but that it will only be available at the museum shop.

Curator of Bexhill museum, Julian Porter, says they are delighted that Harold John M Izzard (known as John) has published his memoirs. “Bexhill Museum is proud to announce the publication of John Izzard’s long-awaited autobiography, Izzard A Bexhill Family Journey,” he said. “A well-known pillar of the local community and Bexhill Museum member, John is also the father the museum’s patron world-renowned comedian, actor, writer and political activist Eddie Izzard.”

Born in 1928, John Izzard moved to Sidley, Bexhill in 1935 and was present at the opening of the town’s iconic De La Warr Pavilion. For the first time the fascinating Izzard family story is revealed in detail; spanning the whole world but always returning home to Bexhill-on-Sea.

The book follows John Izzard’s childhood in Sidley, his wartime experiences, his time in the Navy and successful career with BP through to his retirement and work in the local voluntary sector.

The substantial book is 223 pages long and illustrated throughout. Initially there will be one hundred limited editions printed, which will only available from Bexhill Museum’s shop at £10 each.

John Izzard will be at Bexhill Museum to sign copies of his new book next Sunday (May 14) at 2pm. Eddie Izzard will also be attending.

The Izzard family train set is also exhibited at the museum. Visit: www.bexhillmuseum.co.uk