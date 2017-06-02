New event will showcase town’s rich motoring history

This Sunday at 10am, the chequered flag goes down on Bexhill’s newest motoring event, the Wheels of Wonder (WOW) Show 2017.

Brainchild of Bexhill 100 Motoring Club member Lee Dunn, the show has taken just more than two years of planning and fundraising.

He said: “The idea originally came about after hearing local people telling me about the old Festival of Motoring show, that used to be held along Bexhill’s Edwardian East Parade seafront many years ago. It used to attract up to around 80,000 people and was deemed the Goodwood festival of its day.

“So, a few years ago I thought, maybe I could organise a simpler show that would become an annual celebration of Britain’s first automobile racing in 1902.

“One of the main factors in developing the event format was that it needed to be cost effective and have a long lasting, self-staining event life. It’s been a bit of a one-man mission, but I decided Bexhill really deserved to showcase its rich motoring heritage once again, and that’s how the nuts and bolts of the Wheels of Wonder show started to come together.

“Personally, it’s been a truly exciting journey meeting people over the past few years who have put on major events, and with kind support from Rother District Council, the Bexhill 100mc and Sussex 4x4 Response I feel the new show can now finally take its proud position on the starting line of stylish events in Bexhill.”

Anticipated exhibits include a very smart DeLorean, similar to the one used in the Hollywood film ‘Back to the Future’ plus a tiny French built Mini Comtesse, which was once one of the smallest production cars made in the 1970s. The show will also include a rich mixture of vintage/classic and custom vehicles, motorbikes, and trade stands. A traditional family fun fair supplied by Mr S Nutter will also be in action.

The show will also see the first presentation of the John Surtees cup for best vehicle in show. There will also be a charity collection on the day in aid of the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

WOW is from 10am till 5pm this Sunday (June 4), along the East Parade lawns, and is free entry to the public.

