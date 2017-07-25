New ‘no cold calling’ zone to be launched in Bexhill

An area of Bexhill will officially become a No Cold Calling zone next month.

Rother Neighbourhood Watch (RNW), together with Sussex Police Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, Bexhill deputy mayor Abul Azad, Bexhill’s MP Huw Merriman, Councillor Michael Ensor, as well as representatives from the Rother Policing Team, will be launching the zone at 10.30am on August 7 at Ravenside Retail Park, opposite the Esso garage.

The move is another step forward in a campaign to make the whole of Bexhill a ‘no cold calling’ zone to target unwanted doorstep salesmen and potential scammers.

RNW first unveiled its plans in February, which have since attracted a lot of public support.

Almost 700 people have also signed an online petition backing the initiative.

Ted Kemp, chairman of RNW, said: “Since taking over as chairman, I have spoken with many residents and neighbourhood watch members who have raised concerns around unknown persons attending their properties, whether this be a genuine door-to-door salesman or someone potentially looking to scam them.

“As a committee, we started to consider the possibilities of making Bexhill a no cold calling zone.

“Last year, we started the consultation process of informing members of our intentions and invited residents and other agencies along to our meetings to put any objections forward and seek further suggestions.

“Overall it was agreed we should go ahead and start the process of making this become a reality and we are happy to say we are now in the possession of the necessary licence.

“Residents may have already noticed we have been out and about, placing signs on the entrances to the town. This should alert traders that they are not welcome to knock on residential properties within Bexhill.

“We would encourage all residents to make use of the no cold calling sticker we can provide. These can be placed on or near their front doors.

“If anyone has someone attend their property we would urge them to contact Trading Standards with as much information as possible or, if they become aggressive or people feel they (cold callers) are not genuine do not hesitate to contact the police.”

RNW’s petition is available to sign by logging on at www.change.org/p/chairman-rnhwatch-co-uk-no-cold-calling-bexhill.

