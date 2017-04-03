New play area opens in the Combe Valley thanks to Tesco bag appeal

Children are enjoying a fantastic new play area in the Combe Valley thanks to a resident’s scheme receiving £5,000 from a Tesco funding scheme.

Bexleigh, Hythe and Abbey Road Residents Association successfully applied for support from the scheme, which is funded by a carrier bag charge.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its Bags of Help funding initiative, which sees grants of up to £5,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

This funding will go towards the cost of fencing so desperately needed at Sophie’s Play Space; the newly opened play area installed on the recreational fields in Combe Valley, St Leonards.

The Residents Association have worked hard for the last four years to raise funds for the play equipment and together with the help of Hastings Borough Council and many other external funders, this has now been realised.

Dee Spears secretary of BHARA, said: “Thank you so much to Bags of Help and to the community for their tremendous support.

“This grant has now enabled us to reach the target fund required for the fencing to make this play space safe for our community’s children”.

Lindsey Crompton, from Tesco, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from our customers. The great thing is that local people decide how the money will be spent in their community.”

