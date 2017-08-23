New Priest at St Barnabas church

The congregation of St Barnabas Church, Bexhill have welcomed their new Associate Vicar Father Stephen Huggins.

Fr Huggins has taken over from Fr Alex Baxter and is now responsible for the everyday running of the family-friendly church.

Fr Stephen’s licensing took place at a well-attended service at St Barnabas on Tuesday, August 15. The service was conducted by the Archdeacon of Hastings, the Venerable Edward Dowler.

Fr Stephen has come to know St Barnabas church over a number of years and says he has been impressed by the hard work, commitment and faith that the congregation have shown. “I am looking forward to us going on together to seek God’s will and to continue to help build up the Kingdom,” he said.

“This is an exciting time and prospect for us all. There will be challenges to us as a church and as individuals. I am sure that if we remain firm in our faith and deep in our love for Christ and one another, then we shall bear much fruit.”

“I thank you all for the warm welcome that I have received on becoming your priest.’

Churchwarden Russell Meredith said they were looking forward to working with Fr Stephen and the continued development of recent projects, including the Community Cafe, children’s work and social activities. Visit: www.achurchnearyou.com/bexhill-st-barnabas