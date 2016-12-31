New Year’s Eve weather forecast

Sussex drivers are being warned to expect difficult road conditions this morning (Saturday, December 31) as a result of last night’s freezing fog.

But, after a cold and misty start to the day, Met Office forecasters are expecting milder weather this afternoon. Forecasters expect brighter, warmer spells in much of Sussex during the afternoon, although skies are likely to stay cloudy.

Unfortunately the weather is expected to take a turn for the worse as people head to New Year’s Eve celebrations this evening.

Forecasters say rain and drizzle likely to fall in most areas, with a higher chance of persistent rain in coastal areas.

Average temperatures will stay low throughout the day, remaining at a stable 7 degrees throughout the region.

