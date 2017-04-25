Ninfield Working Men’s Club Coffee mornings raise £2k for St Michael’s

Ninfield Working Men’s Club have donated £2,000 to the St Michael’s Hospice Phoenix Appeal. The money was raised at Coffee Morning’s which the club hold throughout the year. Table sales at each event raise money for the Hospice. The Club chose to support the Phoenix Appeal after the devastating fire at the Hospice in July 2015. Kate Wellesley, Community Fundraiser at the hospice said: “Maureen Burgess, who runs the events, is incredibly enterprising sourcing items and selling them to make maximum profit. A lot of items are donated, but Maureen also collects pre loved items.

“From all this activity the club raised an amazing £2,000 for the Phoenix Appeal. Everyone at St Michael’s thank Maureen and her team for the incredible hard work that goes in to their events and fundraising. What a fantastic total!”