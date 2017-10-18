Nobody does it better than the great Bexhill baker Lee Smith

A Bexhill baker beat off stiff competition at the Tiptree World Bread Awards, scooping three prizes, including overall winner.

Lee Smith of Bexhill Farm Kitchen, Western Road and Poppy Seed Bakery, Gildredge Rd, Eastbourne joined hundreds of others from the bread-baking world at St John’s Church, Hyde Park on Tuesday, October 17, for the much-anticipated announcement of the winners of Tiptree World Bread Awards with Brook Food www.worldbreadawards.com

The awards ceremony was hosted by Stephen Hallam, Master Baker, Managing Director of Dickinson & Morris and Chair of the Judges who was delighted to declare Lee Smith as Winner of the Great British White category – and overall winner of the Awards, handing him £1000, a Tiptree hamper and trophy.

Lee also scooped the title for the Brook Food Sourdough category, and Runner-up in the Muntons Malt Bread category, making a hat trick of trophies for Bexhill Farm Kitchen.

Lee beat off competition from hundreds of loaves sent in from around the United Kingdom – delivered by courier, taxi and in person on the morning of the judging at Cathedral Hall, Westminster Cathedral, to ensure maximum freshness.

Tiptree World Bread Awards with Brook Food, launched in January 2013, celebrate the very best of British bread baking.

Lee attended the award ceremony with his wife Kirsty and says he is “absolutely thrilled and delighted” with his awards.