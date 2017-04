The Saturn Centre, located at Crawley Hospital, provides support to people in Sussex who have been victims of sexual assault.

Stacy Jutson, sexual assault referral centre (SARC) manager and forensic nurse examiner, spoke to our reporter as part of an investigation into the care provided to victims of sexual abuse in Sussex.

Read the full interview with the mother of a sexual abuse victim here.

To read how Sussex Police conduct a sexual abuse investigation, click here.