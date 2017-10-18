BBC launch hunt for Britain’s Best Cook

The BBC is looking for Britain’s best cooks to roast, boil and bake it off in a new prime-time TV show.

Britain’s Best Cook will be crowned following a search for ten great cooks to compete for the title.

And the winner will, as well as winning over the British public, have to convince Britain’s most revered judge, Mary Berry.

Producers KEO Films say they are looking for cooks with a passion for creating dishes for themselves and their family, whether their best-loved creations are ‘succulent pork belly with perfect crackling, an ingenious twist on chicken curry, or an irresistible chocolate pudding’.

Budding cooks, who must be aged 18 or over, can apply online, at www.britainsbestcook.co.uk, or contact the producers directly at bestcook@keofilms.com, or by writing to Britain’s Best Cook at Keo films, 9 - 10 Great Sutton Street, London EC1V 0BX

Closing date is Tuesday, October 31.

If you enjoy baking here are a few recipes to try