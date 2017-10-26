Locals wanted for E4’s Celebs Go Dating

E4’s Celebs Go Dating is looking for people to apply for the show.

Lime Pictures are looking for Sussex residents to appear on the 4th Series of the E4 Dating Show who would like to take part in the programme.

The show offers everyday people the chance to date a celebrity as they look for love.

Recruitment for the show is already underway, with filming due to begin in November.

To apply email dating@limepictures to be considered to feature on the dating show.