This summer’s best holiday beach reads

Whether you fancy romance or thriller, Author and Book Reviews Editor Isabelle Broom talks you through the top 12 beach reads compiled from research by Travel Republic and voted for by the public. Your beach reading list sorted this summer!

Last on the top 12 beach reads selected by the public is the beautiful, award-winning novel, The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt about love, loss and art. At number 11 is the dark, comedic tale of murder and mischief in a tranquil suburb in Australia, Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty.

The Shining by Stephen King is next on the list – a thrilling read about a father who moves his family to an isolated hotel in Colorado to cure his writer’s block. And at number nine is Cider with Rosie by Laurie Lee; a book chronicling the traditional village life, which disappears with the advent of new developments.

The Beach by Alex Garland is next on the list, a story about one man’s drive to find paradise. Victoria Hislop’s The Island is next in line on Brits’ best beach reads; a book all about love, people and places.

At number six is The Gift by Danielle Steel, a story about a family in the 1950s coming to terms with the death of a child with the help of an unexpected visitor.

Next on the list is Sophie Kinsella’s classic, Confessions of a Shopaholic that started her Shopaholics’ saga; a book series around a woman’s coming to terms with her shopping addiction and working as a financial journalist.

Just short of the third slot is Dangerous Lady by Martina Cole – a story about a family of West End gangsters in the mid-1980s.

And here are the top three holiday reads to lose yourself in next time you are heading to a sandy beach:

At number three is unsurprisingly the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy by E.L. James, at number two is psychological thriller Kiss the Girls by James Patterson and this summer’s best beach read, is The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins.

If you haven’t seen the movie, the top beach read is a story about a divorcee who becomes entangled in a missing person’s investigation.

So book a holiday and grab one of these top 12 page-turner reads that are sure to keep you up all night!