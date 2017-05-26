Video: How to avoid airline baggage charges this bank holiday

This May bank holiday, almost 17m Brits will be making the most of the long weekend and shall be embarking on a break overseas.

Disneyland Paris topped this list for family breaks thanks to its child friendly nature and close proximity to the UK, closely followed by sun soaked destinations such as Rome and Majorca, TravelSupermarket has revealed.

The top 10 bank holiday destinations for families are:

1. Disneyland Paris

2. New York

3. Rome

4. Barcelona

5. Tenerife

6. Venice

7. Majorca

8. Paris

9. Amsterdam

10. Algarve

Further research from TravelSupermarket has also revealed that the moment we start browsing for our bank holiday travel destinations, the majority of holidaymakers experience major stress - before their trip has even begun.

Knowing you have the correct baggage allowance tops the list of ‘biggest stresses’ for holidaymakers, closely followed by fear of missing a flight, losing a passport or wallet, bad weather once you’ve reached your destination or being disappointed with the hotel.

Despite the major stresses, the price tag of the holiday is a major concern. Nearly 40 per cent of Brits surveyed in the research commissioned by TravelSupermarket feel holidays this year will cost them more than previous years. It is no surprise then that the nation spends nearly six months saving to pay for their holidays in contrast to just over a month spent planning their main holiday. The research found the average spend on holidays is estimated at £1,379 per person.

How can the nation make the most of their time off without breaking the bank? Amongst the top tips holidaymakers would give to others, include: Check your passport’s expiry date, make sure you know the airline’s carry-on baggage allowance, ensure you have all the essential documents, protect yourself with travel insurance and make sure your home is secure in your absence.

Emma Coulthurst, travel expert from TravelSupermarket said: “Planning ahead is my top tip for a stress-free holiday. I recommend making a ‘to do’ list, from getting your travel insurance in place on the day you book your holiday to arranging your airport parking, travel money and car hire well in advance to ensure that you get the best deal.

“When it comes to packing, it is so easy to over pack. I do it myself. I find that it is good to pack a couple of days before and then decide what you literally won’t have time to wear – there is only so much time to wear 20 outfits in seven days, particularly if you’re spending most of your day by the pool! Also, find out what the hotel provides so you don’t double up. You should also weigh and check the size of your hold and hand luggage (every airline has a different policy) before you turn up at the airport to avoid being charged extra at the check-in desk or gate.”