Video: New research reveals why measuring matters to Brits when it comes to making positive lifestyle changes

Millions of young people are motivated by tracking technology when it comes to making positive changes to their lives, new research reveals today.

Tracking technology is the second biggest motivator for millennials when they’re seeking to make positive changes across different areas of their lives – trumped only by the encouragement they receive from family or friends.

Measuring matters to Brits when it comes to making positive lifestyle changes

The research reveals why measuring matters to tech-savvy millennials and how reducing energy waste is a challenge on many young people’s minds – with three quarters of those surveyed saying tracking energy with a smart meter could help them take steps to reduce energy waste.

Bringing the findings to life, Zanna van Dijk, personal trainer, fitness blogger and Adidas Global Ambassador, has taken on a unique two-week challenge to get energy fit. Using her new smart meter as a tracking tool, Zanna has set out to get her household energy into shape and reduce energy waste.

The research

· Tracking technology is the second biggest motivator (77 per cent) for millennials when they’re seeking to make positive changes across different areas of their lives – trumped only by the encouragement they receive from family or friends (91 per cent)

· Around eight in ten (78 per cent) of millennials are using tracking technology in at least one area of their life. That’s more than 11 million[1] 18-34 year olds making up Great Britain’s tracking generation

· Millennials across Great Britain are using tracking technology across a variety of areas from fitness, health and diet, to sleep, language learning, money and mindfulness

· For those millennials motivated by tracking technology, the number one appeal of tracking tech is that it enables the user to set personal goals (68 per cent)

· Tracking technology is most commonly used by millennials tracking their fitness (39 per cent), weight (27 per cent) and health (23 per cent)

· Three quarters of millennials (74 per cent) say tracking energy use with a smart meter could help them take steps to reduce energy waste

· For the first time, it is possible to accurately track household energy use with smart meters – a significant transformation for around 11 million millennials in Britain who say they are motivated by using tracking technology when seeking to make positive changes

The challenge

As a personal trainer, Zanna van Dijk mastered the art of using fitness trackers to motivate herself and her clients long ago. Now she has embraced the opportunity to track her energy use with a smart meter – a new tool available to everyone in Britain at no extra cost, regardless of whether you rent or own your home. Smart meters let you track your energy use in pounds and pence as you go along, with all the information you need on a handy display – just like glancing at your heart rate on a fitness tracker or the step count on your phone.

Zanna van Dijk said: “I’m super passionate about living sustainably, so reducing energy waste is a top priority when it comes to performing at my best. This whole challenge has been a learning curve for me. I didn’t even know smart meters existed, let alone that they were free and available to everyone, even if you rent your home. If you look after the bills you can just get in touch with your supplier – it’s amazing.

“I’m so grateful I got to take this challenge as it has inspired me to make lasting sustainable swaps to my lifestyle. When you’re confronted with your energy use on a little screen, it’s hard to avoid making changes – it’s the ultimate motivation.”

Claire Maugham, Director of Policy and Communications at Smart Energy GB, said: “We know that keeping track matters to young people when it comes to making positive changes in their lives, and three quarters of millennials say tracking their energy with a smart meter could help them take steps to reduce energy waste.

“Millennials are already using tracking technology across a variety of different areas, so finally being able to track gas and electricity at home could bring about a real change for the way Britain’s tech-savvy generation interacts with energy.”