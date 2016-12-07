VIDEOS: Boring Brits? Think again! Celebrity chefs show you how to make exotic dishes at home

The majority of Brits jump at the opportunity to try new cuisine when they go on holiday, TV chef and author Phil Vickery and MasterChef finalist Emma Spitzer both use their time on holiday to expand their culinary knowledge, drawing inspiration from local chefs cooking regional dishes.

Dispelling the image of the reserved Brit, the search for something different continues when we are back in the UK, whether on our lunchbreak or enjoying a trip into town – if we happen upon a street food market, two-thirds will indulge themselves.