Over 1,000 people attend to see what Sussex Coast College offers

Sussex Coast College Hastings welcomed prospective students to the college last Thursday evening to get a taste of college life.

Over 1,000 visitors came to the College’s first of three Open Evenings to see what’s on offer at the Station Plaza campus.

The open evenings are a great opportunity for year 11 students to have a look at and try out a number of different subjects, before they make the important decision on where they will be studying after secondary school next September.

The college continued their theme of being ‘fearless’ and encouraged students to get involved with a number of fun, interesting, and challenging activities.

Students were able to immerse themselves in a world of virtual reality in the atrium, and hear about how virtual reality games are designed and programmed.

The Catering and Hospitality team played with the sense of taste and challenged students to eat crunchy critters. The Hair and Beauty department offered manicures, hand massages and victoria style hair-ups.

Students were also able to get up close with snakes and spiders as ‘Jaws and Claws’ visited the personalised learning department.

The Health and Social Care team described methods of communication, tested gross motor skills and challenged students to face the ‘fearless’ box challenge to win a prize.

On the third floor, the Sport department explored anatomy and physiology by dissecting a heart, the Public Service tutors helped students to unravel a crime scene, and the A-Levels set up a range of mathematical challenges and science experiments.

Clive Cooke, Principal of Sussex Coast College Hastings said: “It was fantastic to see so many people, who had taken the opportunity to come along and see what is on offer at Sussex Coast College Hastings.”

“I’m really pleased that our visitors were getting involved with all activities, and asking our tutors lots of great questions about college life and our courses.

“Come along to our final open evening on Thursday December 7.

|Thursday November 23 saw an Open Evening at the College’s Ore Valley site, which has a music studio.