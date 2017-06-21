Over 10,000 cakes baked for hospice

A dedicated St Michael’s Hospice volunteer has whipped up a frenzy of cakes over the past five years and raised a whopping £5,000 in the process.

Brennie Peussa visits the Hospice every Monday to volunteer as the hospice in-house hairdresser but she also sells her delicious homemade cakes from her Bexhill hair salon, Fantasia.

For the last five years Brennie has been getting up at 6am every morning to make a fresh batch of cakes to sell to her clients. In that time Brennie has made in excess of 10,000 cakes and raised £5,000 for the Hospice.

Brennie says she’d been trying to think of ways to raise money for the Hospice after they cared for her father so wonderfully. “I woke up one morning and decided to make a dozen of cakes to sell at the salon for 50p a cake,” she said. “They went down amazingly and I haven’t stopped baking since. Going to the Hospice to cut hair is something I really enjoy. I’ve got to know the people in Day Services and everyone is always so lovely and friendly, it’s a pleasure to go there.”

Mike Charlton, St Michael’s hospice head of voluntary services, says they are very grateful to Brennie. “She’s an absolute inspiration,” he said. “Her dedication and hard work to the Hospice is hugely appreciated.”

For more information on fundraising or volunteering at St Michaels’ visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com