Passionate play will celebrate Passover

Musical drama group Christian Voices, will be performing their next play, ‘Teacher in the Temple’ at six churches in May.

The play is written by the group’s founder, Alan Young, of St Martha’s Church, and is directed by Caroline Cox of St Peter’s Church.

Alan says the play is based on the events leading up to Mary and Joseph finding the child Jesus in the Temple. “We meet the people who would have travelled with Mary, Joseph and Jesus to celebrate the Feast of the Passover and how they would have interacted with each other before Jesus goes missing on their journey back home.”

The songs for the play are written by the newest member of Christian Voices, Temi Adeyemi. Temi says it’s always obvious when God is at work. “All the pieces of His plan fall seamlessly into place as each person exercises their God-given talents,” she said.

“From the insightful script-writer to the inspired director, from the emotional performers, to the passionate musicians, we all come together with one goal - to touch the hearts of audiences in the hope that our faith and that of everyone who sees the play deepens, and that our love and pursuit of Jesus becomes more fervent, ultimately bringing glory to God our Father.”

Christian Voices tries to raise money for a good cause or local charity from their performances. They do not charge any admission so rely on donations given at the end of each performance. Alan said: “With this play, we are hoping to raise money for ‘Contact the Elderly’ whose excellent work is dedicated to tackling loneliness and social isolation among older people.”

Alan says Christian Voices recently lost one of its most active members. “Graham Payne sadly passed away in March. “He joined the Group in 2011, acting in sixteen plays and directing three.

“Graham’s enthusiasm, commitment and, most of all, his spirituality, made him an invaluable member of our Group.

“He will be greatly missed”.

Christian Voices will perform ‘Teacher in the Temple’ at the following venues:

Sackville Road Methodist Church, Bexhill Saturday, May 6, 3pm

St Barnabas Church, Bexhill Sunday, May 7, 3pm

St Martha’s Church, Little Common Monday, May 8, 7.45pm

Christchurch Methodist Church, Bexhill Friday, May 12 7.45pm

Ninfield Methodist Church Hall, Saturday, May 13, 3pm

St Peter’s Community Centre, Bexhill Sunday, May 14, 9.45am.

Further details at: https:// christianvoicesbexhill.com