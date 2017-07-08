Passionate pupils engage in debate

The RE department at St Richard’s Catholic College hosted a Summer Conference on philosophy and religious education.

All local secondary schools and diocesan secondary schools were invited to send pupils with a passion for debate and philosophy.

The day centred on the question: “The God of Classical Theism is an incoherent concept.”

Pupils were introduced to the theme by key note speaker and holocaust survivor Dorit Wolff from Eastbourne.

She powerfully spoke about her experiences as a young girl during the Second World War and how, despite all odds, she became a pop star.

She spoke about her experiences of the holocaust and about the importance of human rights.​

The pupils from the different secondary schools then attended different workshops discussing the philosophical issues surrounding the qualities of God and the presence of evil in the world.

The day ended with a debate on the motion, in which pupils eloquently and passionately argued their points from several theological standpoints.

Pupils and staff from visiting schools praised the day highly, commenting on the inspirational speech by Dorit and the range and challenge of the different workshops.

A spokesman from the school said: “We look forward to holding another conference next year and welcoming the next budding philosophers from around the county here at St Richard’s.”

