Past Bexhill students are sought to help inspire others

Bexhill Academy, Gunters Lane is seeking former students who can inspire the current generation to academic success and career confidence.

Bexhill Academy is one of 900 state secondaries and colleges across Britain who work with the education charity Future First to harness the talents and experience of alumni to support current students through ‘old school tie’ networks.

The school, formerly Bexhill High School, wants to contact former students in established careers and recent leavers in further education, alumni who live nearby and those who have moved away.

Former students are asked to contact careers coordinator Cheryl Smith via email at: cheryl.smith@bexhillacademy.org, or register via the website: www.futurefirst.org.uk.