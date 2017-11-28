Paws Appeal to help feed pets in need at Christmas

Pets At Home, Ravenside, Bexhill is taking part in the national Santa Paws appeal to raise money for pets in need at Christmas.

During the festive season, Pets At Home Bexhill will join stores up and down the UK, raising money for rescue pets in need. The aim of the appeal, which runs December 1-24, is to help organisers Support Adoption For Pets raise enough money to fund 2.4 million dinners for abandoned pets over Christmas. Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006.

Staff will be giving customers shopping in Pets At Home throughout December, the opportunity to support the Santa Paws appeal by donating 50p (enough to fund one Christmas dinner for a rescue pet) at the till point.

Animal lovers can also donate £3 by texting BOWL01 to 70070, or an amount of their choice at: www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santapaws