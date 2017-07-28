Search

Pedestrian 'seriously injured' in Bexhill crash

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after a collision in Bexhill this afternoon (Friday), police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Amherst Road at around 12.55pm after a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

The pedestrian, believed to be in their 80s, is reported to have suffered serious injuries, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

Emergency services are currently still on scene.