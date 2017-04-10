Pensioner criticises housing association for ‘unbearable heat’ in flat

A pensioner who experiences severe migraines and has a rare lung condition says her health is suffering because her housing association is failing to address her overheated flat.

Jean Weedon has lived in Alexander Court, St Marks Close, Little Common, since May last year.

But she says she has been reduced to tears because of the relentless heat coming from pipes in the ceiling of her flat.

Despite switching off her thermostat and radiators, Ms Weedon says she ‘cannot cope’ with the ‘unbearable heat’ in her AmicusHorizon property.

She said: “When I first came in to view this property, I thought it was hot because the place was closed up.

“The girl who brought me here in May noticed it immediately.

“The doors were wide open and the workmen were sitting out there on the balcony.”

Ms Weedon, 66, noticed how bad the heat was shortly after moving in.

She said: “When you walk in, it hits you.

“I’ve never known anything like it.

“In summer time it is worse.

“I really do not want to be here.”

She added: “Last week it was unbearable.

“I had the doors open, I was doing washing and everywhere I went the sweat was pouring off me.

“I thought I cannot cope with this for much longer.”

Ms Weedon appealed for AmicusHorizon to lag the pipes, but claims she was told it would not be possible.

She added: “Before I even moved here they knew about it.

“The lady opposite told them and they said they could not lag the pipes because of health and safety.”

Ms Weedon added: “There are obstacles in the way every single time.”

Although the problem affects the steel framed building, the other end of the housing scheme, which has been refurbished, does not seem to be affected.

A spokesperson for AmicusHorizon said: “We’re sorry Ms Weedon feels her home is too hot.

“We’re working closely with Ms Weedon, offering her advice and support to address her concerns.

“The homes are modern, and designed to be well insulated and energy efficient, minimising heating costs.

“The building has met all regulations with regards to insulation.

“We’ll continue to listen to, and support, Ms Weedon and any other residents who have concerns.”

