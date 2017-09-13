Performing arts student lands role in Channel 4 sitcom

A student at The Theatre Workshop, in Bexhill, has landed the role of a life time in Channel 4’s new sitcom Back.

Baz Patterson, who has attended the performing arts group for the past five years, is due to appear alongside David Mitchell and Robert Webb in the new sitcom.

During his time at The Theatre Workshop, Baz has also appeared in BBC’s Casualty and a variety of television commercials.

Whilst filming at Pinewood, Baz never missed a Saturday class at The Theatre Workshop and even secured a singing solo in the school’s biannual show at The Dome in a mash up of Robbie Williams’ Let Me Entertain You.

He will be following in the footsteps of The Theatre Workshop alumni Amy-Leigh Hickman – who has starred in The Dumping Ground, Eastenders and Ackley Bridge – and Hetti Bywater, who is best known for playing Lucy Beale in Eastenders, by working with some of TV’s top actors and comedians.

The Theatre Workshops creative directors Craig and Rebekah Whiteley said: “We are so pleased for Baz and can’t wait to see what the series has in store for him.

“We are so proud of Baz and his achievements. He always demonstrates the utmost dedication and commitment to his training which has clearly paid off.”

The Theatre Workshop, based at the Bexhill Youth and Community Centre, in Station Road, Bexhill, nurtures talent throughout the south coast in Bexhill, Eastbourne, Brighton, Roedean and Chichester by offering training in acting, dance and singing for children aged four to 21.

The workshop also provides children and young adults with the skills and opportunities to forge a career in the performing arts.

Baz’s mother Jo Patterson said: “I’ve got so many great things to say about The Theatre Workshop.

“All my four children have attended over the past 13 years and my two youngest are currently enjoying the enormous benefits of being a part of the Saturday morning group in Bexhill.

“I’d recommend it to anyone whose children enjoy performing for the focus and discipline and fantastic training it gives to the pupils, as well as the invaluable opportunities they get to take part in professional shows on stage and on TV.”