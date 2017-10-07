Photographer donates images

A budding photographer has generously donated his time and 72 images he took of the local area for older residents in East Sussex to enjoy.

Jeff Penfold travelled around the area armed with his camera and took a variety of stunning photographs, predominantly within the boundaries of Rother.

Bodiam Castle. Photo by JTP Photography. SUS-170310-092009001

Housing association Optivo then paid for these to be transferred onto canvasses and placed around its Extra Care scheme, The Orangery, in Buxton Drive, Bexhill.

These included shots of the seafront, the De La Warr Pavilion and Manor Gardens, together with other places of interest such as Battle, Rye and Bodiam.

Marisa Vause, project manager (Extra Care) at Optivo, said: “Jeff had previously met with our residents at The Orangery and discussed potential themes for photographs. Our residents thought local places of interest would be lovely on the wall. We’re ever so grateful to Jeff for his kind act. His images are a wonderful addition to The Orangery.”

Jeff added: “I offered my time to hang the photographs up and it took me three days in total to do this. I’ve been overwhelmed with the response from residents. The reaction has been fantastic and I feel very proud and delighted to have had the opportunity.”