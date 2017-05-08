Photography competition in Bexhill is open to all

Murmurations Gallery, Bexhill, is holding an Open Photography Competition exhibition to highlight the use of photography in art today.

As part of its 2017 ‘Mediums’ series of exhibitions the event is described as partly an exposition and partly a competition. The exhibition aims to bring together images from professionals and amateurs who use express their creativity through photography. Entrants can choose from ten subject categories, including street, action, abstract, monochrome and landscape. The competition/exhibition will be held June 1-25. Prizes have been donated by local businesses. Entry is free and open to everyone.

For further information visit the gallery or website www.murmurationsgallery.co.uk/photography-open or email info@murmurationsgallery.co.uk