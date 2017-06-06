Phyllis celebrates 100 years young!

Bexhill resident Phyllis Franklin celebrated her 100th birthday with family, friends and staff of the care home where she lives.

Phyllis was born on June 2, 1917 in Barton, Essex. She grew up in Barton and its also where she met, and married, husband Roy. The happy couple had two sons and lived in Croydon, Surrey where they were very involved with St Edwards church New Addington. They sang in the choir and Phyllis started one of the first preschool playgroups in the country.

The family moved to Bexhill in the 70’s, shortly before Roy retired.

Phyllis and Roy attended St Michaels church, Glastonbury Drive and once again sang in a choir.

Phyllis also helped out at St Peters playgroup in Bexhill Old Town. There is a plaque dedicated to Phyllis on the bench opposite the church which thanks her for her continued help over the years.

Phyllis has been a resident at Thornwood Care Ltd since April 2016 and administrator Mary Smith says she is “a much loved member of our family,” adding: “Phyllis enjoys all the activities especially singing and going out to visit musical shows at the De La Warr. She also enjoys the extended time she spends with her own family when they visit.”

Birthday celebrations included a family visit, balloons and cake, a party and a much treasured card from Her Majesty the Queen!