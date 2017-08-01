PICTURES: Bexhill couple caught up in Kos earthquake

A couple have spoken of their horror after being caught up in the earthquake which struck the Greek island of Kos.

Shaun Penfold, 53, and Pamela Packman, 54, together with Pamela’s three-and-a-half-year-old grandson Oscar were enjoying a holiday there when the quake struck.

The damaged harbour in Kos. Picture by Shaun Penfold

Shaun, of Kenton Close, said: “It was very scary. We wondered what on earth it was. It was a real experience.

“We were staying in Mastichari, around 15 miles from Kos Town itself. We’d been out the previous evening.

“We were in bed and all of a sudden at around 1.30am tremors woke us up. There was vibrating and everything was moving. My partner’s grandson’s bed was also moving side to side but he slept through the whole thing.”

He added that a few hours later that same morning there was another big tremor.

Debris was left strewn in Kos Town. Picture by Shaun Penfold

Shaun said: “There were around six in total over the two days we were there.

“We drove to Kos Town and saw the extent of the damage.

“There was debris all over the place. We saw the damage as we drove along the coast.

“In Kos Town we parked by the harbour where most of the damage had taken place. The harbour wall had been lifted up by a mini tsunami.

Around 200 people were injured as a result of the quake, which affected resorts in Greece and Turkey. Picture by Shaun Penfold

“It was scary. So much damage was caused to lots of ancient buildings, some dating back to Roman times.

“I was amazed by the locals there just getting on with clearing the debris up and how they all got together to get Kos back to what it was. Kos relies on tourism and this is the only way the island can rebuild.”

Two people were killed and five more seriously injured on the island of Kos after the quake, measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale, struck tourist destinations around the Aegean Sea in the early hours of July 21. A further 200 people in Greek and Turkish coastal towns were injured.

The epicentre was six miles south of the Turkish resort of Bodrum and 10 miles from Kos.

Shaun Penfold, Pamela Packman and her grandson Oscar

Shaun said: “We will be going back to Kos next year as we have been for the last eight years.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.