PICTURES: Bexhill Festival of the Sea

The ever-popular Bexhill Festival of the Sea returned to the town over the weekend.

The event on the Metropole Lawns included cooking demonstrations by Billingsgate Seafood Training School, a presentation by WhaleFest, foraging by Wild Feast, stalls highlighting excellent local Sussex produce, and global seafood cuisine.

