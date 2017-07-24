PICTURES: Bexhill reclaims world record for largest Charleston dance

Have your say

Bexhill shimmied back into the record books on Saturday (July 22) as it reclaimed the Guinness World Record for the largest Charleston dance.

A total of 1,086 people, dressed in 20s garb, took part in the event by the De La Warr Pavilion.

Two years ago the town proudly took the accolade from the previous record of 356 held by the Blue Mountains, Lithgow and Oberon region of New South Wales, Australia, with 502 dancers taking part.

But Bexhill soon lost the title to Swing Patrol London, which managed 975 dancers.

And last year Bexhill just fell short of reclaiming the record.

The Roaring 20s event on Saturday was the fourth annual one and there were plenty of attractions on offer to keep visitors entertained.

Bexhill’s motoring heritage also played a huge part in this year’s Roaring 20s, with a display of classic cars and vintage motorbikes on show throughout the day.

Highlights also included performances from Brighton Charleston group Savoy Kicks, a lively turn from the Cinque Ports Lindy Hoppers and 20s Stuntmen.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!