PICTURES: Catsfield Boat Race

Seventeen shipshape creations took their place on the starting line for the inaugural Catsfield Boat Race on Sunday (September 18).

Organised by the Catsfield Triangle Association, the boat race saw teams race their boats around The Green, Church Road and Church Lane, with a children’s race also proving very popular. Scott Lavocah, chairman of the association, said there was ‘no doubt’ the event would return next year. See this week’s Battle and Bexhill Observers for photos and results.

