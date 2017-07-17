PICTURES: Ninfield Carnival

Ninfield knows how to do carnival and the village pulled it off in stunning style again at the weekend.

The event had Fads and Fashions Through the Ages as its theme this year and featured colourful floats, walking parades and bands.The fun continued on the recreation ground with a host of activities including a fun dog show, vintage cars, rides, craft stalls, penalty shoot-out, coconut shy, a Tug of War contest and a Masterchef competition judged by MP Huw Merriman.More photos can be found on the Roberts Photographic Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/robertsphotographic/