Pier to Pier walk exceeds all expectations

The Hastings to Eastbourne Pier to Pier walk on Tuesday (October 17) in aid of four-year-old Bexhill lad Jack Jeffreys, exceeded all expectations.

The fundraiser smashed the £2,000 target set to provide a Sensory Chair for Jack, who has stage 4 neuroblastoma – a malignant tumour in his abdomen which has spread to his bone marrow.

Pier to Pier walk in aid of Bexhill boy Jack Jeffreys. Photo by Derek Canty Organiser Sam Burt (left) SUS-171018-090628001

The 22 walkers set off on the 17-mile trip from Hastings Pier at 9.30am and arrived at Easbourne Pier at 4pm, where a tired but delighted Sam Burt, who organised the event, thanked all the walkers and sponsors.

She said: “We raised £364 in buckets en-route as well as approximately £2,600 through sponsorship money, smashing our £2,000 target.”

These photos were taken while the team enjoyed a much-deserved break at Cooden Beach.

Julie Austen provided the support vehicle carrying energy-boosting snacks and drinks along the way.

Pier to Pier walk in aid of Bexhill boy Jack Jeffreys. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-171018-090617001

Julie will be having her head shaved at the Ravenside Tesco store on November 18 at 2pm to raise further funds for Jack.

To donate to Jack’s cause, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/virginie-Frezel-1jack.

Pier to Pier walk in aid of Bexhill boy Jack Jeffreys. Photo by Derek Canty Julie Austin will be having her hair shaved off on Nov 18 at Tesco Ravenside to add to the funds raised for young Jack Jeffreys. SUS-171018-090736001

