Plans for 30 new homes off A259 in Bexhill

Plans for around 30 homes off the A259 in Bexhill have been submitted to the council.

Developers are looking for outline permission to build homes on the field between Ashridge Court Care Home and Barnhorn Manor.

Park Lane Homes suggest 31 homes could be built around a cul-de-sac with landscaping around the edges, parking, and redesigned road layout for motorists turning right.

The planning statement argues the development ‘would not generate a significant amount of additional traffic sufficient to have any material highway safety impact on the A259’.

Developers also claim the district’s housing need and Rother council’s lack of a five-year supply would make it hard to turn down the application, outweighing the loss of an ‘unused and overgrown greenfield site’.

The plans were submitted on December 13, and Rother’s planning website says a decision will be made by March 14.

