Police concern for missing Bexhill man

Police are concerned for the welfare of Benjamin Tyler who is missing from his Bexhill home.

Benjamin, 32, was last seen in Lewes Road, Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday (November 15).

He is white, 5’ 10”, of heavy build, with cropped brown hair, blue eyes and with a tattoo on his right wrist and two on his left arm. He drives a silver Ford Focus Estate with the number plate BP04 GZK.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Brighton area in his car.

If you have any information on Benjamin’s whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting reference 0901 of 15/11. In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999