Police find ‘good Samaritan’ kicked by horse

Police responding to a report of a three-vehicle collision near Hailsham found something rather different.
Officers turning up in Grove Hill expected to have to deal with a collision involving a car, a motorcycle and a horse and cart.
But it turned out to be something much more bizarre.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “We were told it was a three vehicle collision.
“We turned up on the scene and it was a horse that had bolted.
“The motorbike had stopped at the scene as a good Samaritan to try and stop the horse and the horse kicked him.”
The motorcyclists injuries are believed to be minor.
