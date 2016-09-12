Police hunt for missing Bexhill teen

Police are appealing for information about a missing 16-year-old from Bexhill.

Abigail Beach was last seen on Friday (September 9) at 2pm at home. She was due home by 10pm but never returned.

Wai Lee, missing person co-ordinator, said: “Abigail is white, 5’ 3” with shoulder length blonde hair.

“She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, an off the shoulder pink top, a pink hooded top, flat shoes and pink socks.

“She lives in Bexhill but has connections in Hastings and Eastbourne and could be in any of these towns.

“Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1760 of 09/09.”