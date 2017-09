Police have named the man who died at Beachy Head on Saturday night (August 26).

Sussex Police have identified the man as 20-year-old Samuel Richards from Bexhill, who died after plunging from the cliffs just before midnight.

He was found at the cliffs on Sunday morning (August 27) following an operation involving police, HM Coastguard, the fire service, the RNLI and the search and rescue helicopter.