Police offer £500 reward for Bexhill man

Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a wanted Bexhill man.

Police say 50-year-old Nigel Fry, also known as Nigel May, is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Officers also wish to speak to him about several other offences in the Eastbourne, Lewes, Rother and Wealden districts.

Fry is described as white, bald with brown eyes, 5ft 5in tall and weighing 11 stones 2lbs.

Anyone who sees Fry or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to report details online or call police on 101, quoting serial 47170166775.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.