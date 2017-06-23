Police raise concerns for missing Bexhill man

Sussex Police are appealing for help to find a 'vulnerable' missing man from Bexhill.

Police say 38-year-old Kayley Hunnisett, was reported missing from his home address in Collingwood Avenue on Tuesday (June 20)

Kayley is described as being white, 5ft7in and skinny. He has short, dark brown hair, a tanned complexion and a goatee beard and moustache, police said.

Officers believe he is wearing a black tracksuit top, black jeans, a light blue sweater and dark blue or black shoes with green stripes.

PC Liza Black, of the missing persons team at Hastings police station, said: "Kayley uses public transport with great knowledge and likes to go to places he has never been before. He also likes the sunshine and being outside.

"Unfortunately he is also vulnerable through having mental health issues and so we hope someone may have seen him or know of his present whereabouts."

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 691 of 20/08.