Police seek driver after Bexhill man hurt in hit and run

Police have released a photo of a car connected to a hit and run which left a Bexhill motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Officers are asking to speak to the driver of the white Mercedes E Class, which police say failed to stop following a collision with a motorcyclist riding a Suzuki bike.

Police say the collision took place in Moor Lane, Ringmer at around 3.07pm on Sunday, August 27.

The rider of the bike, a 51-year-old man from Bexhill, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious multiple injuries after the crash.

If you witnessed the collision or have any information on the Mercedes driver please report online or call 101 quoting reference 794 of 27/08.