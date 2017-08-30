Police seek information after armed robbery attempt in Sidley

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of a post office in Sidley.

Sussex Police say the alarm was raised at around 4.50pm on Tuesday (August 29) after a man entered the post office in Ninfield Road.

Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-170830-070935001

Police say the man was armed with some sort of weapon, although it is not believed to have been a firearm. Nobody was hurt in the incident and the man fled empty-handed.

Shortly afterwards, at around 5.48pm, a car was stopped by armed police officers in London Road, Bexhill and the road was closed as the scene was secured for forensic examination. Police say the car was stopped on information received and two men arrested. While the men were detained, they were both released without further action after it became clear they had not been involved with the robbery attempt, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 1122 of 29/08.

Photos by Dan Jessup.