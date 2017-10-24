Police seek man with covered face in Bexhill rape investigation

Police investigating the rape of a woman at her home in Bexhill are seeking a man with a covered face who was seen in the area at the time.

Police investigating the attack, which took place in the Preston Road area of Sidley at around 9.50pm on Saturday, September 30, say they are keen to trace a man who was seen nearby.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, aged in his 20s or 30s and of a slim, athletic build. Police say he was dressed in a black hooded jacket and had his face covered by a black scarf or similar. He was also wearing black trousers and trainers.

Police say the man was not found after an immediate search of the area, but enquiries are continuing.

Detective Sergeant Pippa Nicklin said: "We believe this was an isolated incident but patrols were stepped up in the area as a precaution. Meanwhile our investigation is progressing and we need to talk to anyone who may be able to assist us."

Police say two men, one aged 21 from Bexhill-on-Sea, and another, aged 27, from St Leonards-on-Sea, have been arrested on suspicion of rape. The 21-year-old has been bailed until October 29 and the 27-year-old released under investigation.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or who may have other relevant information, is asked to report details online or phone 101, quoting Operation Chilham.

Alternatively please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.