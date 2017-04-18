Police seek to bring wanted convict back to prison

Police in Hastings and Rother are seeking the public’s help as they step up efforts to trace a Bexhill man wanted on warrant for recall to prison.

Cameron ‘Cam’ Skilton, 18, of London Road, Bexhill, was released on licence from HMP Rochester in Kent on February 1 this year while serving a four-year sentence for robbery.

But on February 28 the licence was revoked and Skilton, a builder, is now required to return to custody.

Sussex Police say he has so far failed to do so and has evaded arrest.

Skilton was recently spotted in Hastings.

He is described as white, 5’4” and of small build. He has the words ‘love’ and ‘hate’ tattooed on his right and left hands respectively, and also has a swallow tattooed on his right hand.

Police now appealing for anyone seeing Skilton or knowing of his whereabouts to contact them immediately.

They can do so online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1163 of 28/02.

In an emergency, please dial 999.

