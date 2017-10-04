Police seek witnesses to serious Bexhill crash

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious single-car crash on the Combe Valley Way last night (Tuesday).

Sussex Police say the incident took place at around 6.50am on Tuesday (October 3) at the Bexhill end of the link road when a 49-year-old man from Bexhill-on-Sea is thought to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

His car, a blue Peugeot Partner which had been travelling east, left the road and collided with a lamp-post before rebounding onto the carriageway, police said.

The driver suffered head injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Conquest Hospital. He was later transferred to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for further treatment.

Anyone who saw what happened or noticed the car being driven shortly before the crash occurred is asked to report details to police online or by phone at 101, quoting Operation Greenfield.