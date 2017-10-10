Police thwart thieves with operation in Bexhill

A clampodown on vehicle crimes and shop break-ins in Bexhill has seen significant success, say police.

Operation Bluebird was launched to tackle the recent increase in incidents in the town.

Involving officers from response teams, neighbourhood policing and dog units, it has resulted in seven arrests being made and recovery of a significant amount of stolen property.

Darren Freeman, 44, of London Road, Bexhill, has been charged with vehicle interference and bailed to appear before Hastings magistrates on Wednesday, October 18.

Others arrested during the campaign, which started on September 28, are under investigation for a range of similar offences and burglary.

One man was arrested for being wanted on a court warrant.

Inspector Dan Russell, of the Hastings and Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We responded to concerns about cars and premises being broken into by deploying extra patrols linked to specific intelligence. With the support of tracker dogs we were able to trace and arrest a number of suspects. It has been a pleasing result and we intend to continue targeting offenders. I would urge anyone with information about these sort of crimes to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Bluebird.”