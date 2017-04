Sussex voters are set to head to the polls in June as Prime Minister Theresa May has announced a snap general election.

The Conservatives under David Cameron won a narrow majority in the House of Commons back in 2015, with the SNP making massive gains in Scotland, while the Lib Dems losing all but eight of their MPs.

In Sussex the Tories comfortably held on to all their seats, apart from Hove, snatching both Lewes and Eastbourne from the Liberal Democrats.